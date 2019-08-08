Greenville County homeowners say new sewer rate hike drains wallets

When Dana Gentry got her recent water bill she became flooded with concern.
"Around May, we noticed our water bill had gone up pretty significantly since last year," she said.
With a family of five, she wants to make sure unnecessary money isn't going down the drain.
"It was about a 50 percent increase from last year to this year," Gentry said.
She and others want to know what happened. The rate hike is coming from Metropolitan Sewer, which is known as MetroConnects.
"This is a more equitable and fair billing for waste water system," Carol Elliott said.
She's the general manager with Metropolitan Sewer.
"We actually collect the water water form the homes and businesses and we transport it to ReWa for treatment," Elliott said.
She says the company switched its billing system from taxes and fees- based on property taxes to assessing rates based on water usage.
"What we're doing is we're contracted with Greenville Water to collect our rates on our behalf because if we don't do that, we have no idea what the water usage is," Elliott said."The biggest difference is everybody uses water differently and in different amounts."
Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven is getting calls about the new rate hikes and says Greenville County Council doesn't set Metropolitan sewer rates.
"The state legislation that set them up gave them authority to set their own rates," Kirven said.
However, he says it may be time for a change.
"It's time that we look, I think, how all that is done," Kirven said.
And Gentry is looking for a change too.
"I'm hoping that the rates will be more reasonable," she said.
Kirven says a county council committee meeting will be held August 20 to discuss the rate hike. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Greenville County Square before the full council meeting. Kirven encourages homeowners with concerns to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.