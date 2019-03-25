Greenville County investigators release officer-involved shooting video, 911 call

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video from a deputy's dash camera and another deputy's body camera of an officer-involved shooting.
The video shows Willie Robinson fire a shot into the air.
However, before Robinson did that- he called 911:
DISPATCHER: "Greenville County 911, what's the location of your emergency."
ROBINSON: "I need the police and the ambulance. It's, it's, it's..."
Investigators say Robinson hung up and a dispatcher then called him.
DISPATCHER: "What do you need police and an ambulance for?
ROBINSON: "Because it's like I've been poisoned. I feel like I've been poisoned. People are putting it in food and my drink and all."
ROBINSON: "I'm tired of the bullying. I'm tired of it."
DISPATCHER: "Okay, but who is poisoning you?"
ROBINSON: "It's over."
This all happened February 10 and body cam video shows two deputies at an address on Murrell Road in Greenville County, which Robinson gave the dispatcher.
DEPUTY: "It's the sheriff's office."
Deputies hear Robinson say he's got a gun and then heard a shot. Deputies took cover and called for backup. Then, they saw a woman at the home.
DEPUTY: "Sheriff's office- show me your hands."
WOMAN: "Help me, please."
DEPUTY: "Come out here, come over here."
Investigators later determined Robinson shot the woman inside the home.
WOMAN: "I can't move."
DEPUTY: "Why?"
WOMAN: "I got shot in my leg."
As a deputy's body cam continued to record, investigators gave demands and noticed a gun in Robinson's hand.
DEPUTY: "Keep your hands up! Stay right there! Sir, just stay right there we're here to help."
However, Robinson ignored demands and continued to walk toward officers.
DEPUTY: "We're here to help!"
ROBINSON: "Man you're trying to kill me."
DEPUTY: "We're here to help, we don't want to kill.. Sir, we don't want to kill you."
The video showed Robinson as he shot in the air again. He then asks deputies
to kill him.
DEPUTY: "Get on the ground, drop the gun!"
ROBINSON: "Kill me man."
Deputies say Robinson pointed a gun toward them and investigators opened fire. Investigators checked Robinson, helped the shot woman, and did a sweep of the home. Investigators called EMS, who pronounced Robinson dead at the scene.
