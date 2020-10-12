GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Some of Greenville County Schools' youngest students are preparing to return to class full time.
This is the first week first grade students will be attending in-person classes five days a week. Meanwhile, kindergartners are just beginning the transition.
Kindergarten classes will have all students present on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Next week, all students will be in-person Monday through Thursday. The following week, beginning on Oct. 26, kindergartners are expected to be in school five days a week.
Unlike before, these students will be required to wear a mask as they walk into school and when in the halls. Once in class, district spokesperson Tim Waller said students will be able to take their mask off and social distance.
Second grade students will be the next group to begin the transition to five days of in-person learning on Oct. 19.
Waller said all elementary school students will be back in class full time by Nov. 9.
