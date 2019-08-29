Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, law enforcement agencies across Greenville County, along with the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, announced the formation of a new Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
The goal of the new unit, according to Wilkins, is not only to rid the community of drugs, but to stem the violence often associated with the drug trade.
According to Wilkins, the unit will be a partnership between the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Simpsonville Police, Mauldin Police, Fountain Inn Police, Greer Police, and Travelers Rest Police departments.
Wilkins said his office has about 1500 cases right now pending in their office involving drugs, and they are by far the most arrested cases in the community.
According to law enforcement officials, the narcotics units of all the police departments and sheriff's office will now function as one unit. They'll be able to share information and pursue cases without all the previous jurisdictional boundaries.
Greer Police Chief Matt Hamby says cooperation has always been present between departments, but the formation of this unit will allow everyone to share resources.
Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said through working together as a single unit, law enforcement will be able to "give the community the kind of service it needs to take the scourge of drugs off the streets and minimize the harm to families."
