GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Leaders in Greenville County will hold a transformation breakfast to support families affected by substance abuse in Greenville.
According to The Family Effect, the Transformation Breakfast is a virtual breakfast that will highlight the importance of The Family Effect and the programs it supports. The breakfast will start at 10 a.m.
All proceeds will go to support families who have suffered the effects of substance use and to reduce addiction in the community.
