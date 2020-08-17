Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Library System has extended its public WiFi network coverage at its main branch and all 11 branch libraries in Greenville County.
The library says the the coverage will now include the lawn in front of the Hughes Main Library on Heritage Green in downtown Greenville as well as the parking areas at all branch libraries.
“Given the ever increasing dependency on the Internet for the provision of health care, learning outside the classroom, communication, entertainment, and access to government services, the Greenville County Library System is pleased to be able to provide this connectivity option at all our facilities”, noted Beverly James, Greenville County Library System Executive Director.
Library officials say newly installed directional antennas will enable students, job searchers, unemployment benefit applicants, and individuals honing a particular skill to freely access the Internet.
This free public WiFi network is accessible without a library card and is available daily from 6am to 9pm. To connect, select the “gclswireless” network on any wireless enabled device.
