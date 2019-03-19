GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County was ranked number five on the list of South Carolina’s county health rankings, which was released Tuesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute (UWPHI).
The two reporting bodies compiled health rankings for all 50 states.
The rankings were based on more than 30 factors, including housing, poverty, education, transportation, and jobs. Officials said all those factors influence how long and how well people live.
Below is the full list of South Carolina counties and their ranking (Upstate counties are in bold):
- Beaufort (BE)
- York (YO)
- Charleston (CH)
- Edgefield (ED)
- Greenville (GR)
- Lexington (LX)
- Berkeley (BK)
- Dorchester (DO)
- Pickens (PI)
- Saluda (SA)
- Oconee (OC)
- Richland (RI)
- Aiken (AI)
- Lancaster (LA)
- Anderson (AN)
- Horry (HO)
- Kershaw (KE)
- Spartanburg (SP)
- Newberry (NB)
- Abbeville (AB)
- Sumter (SU)
- Georgetown (GE)
- Calhoun (CA)
- Greenwood (GW)
- Clarendon (CD)
- Jasper (JA)
- Laurens (LU)
- Barnwell (BR)
- Cherokee (CE)
- McCormick (MC)
- Union (UN)
- Florence (FL)
- Chesterfield (CT)
- Chester (CS)
- Hampton (HA)
- Bamberg (BA)
- Orangeburg (OR)
- Darlington (DA)
- Fairfield (FA)
- Allendale (AL)
- Colleton (CL)
- Williamsburg (WI)
- Marion (MA)
- Marlboro (MR)
- Dillon (DI)
Click here to learn more about County Health Rankings across the US.
