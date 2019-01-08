Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on charges of trafficking cocaine.
Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced on Tuesday that 37-year-old John Robert Deniro Franklin was sentenced on Monday on charges of trafficking in cocaine, 28 grams or more but less that 100 grams, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine bass.
Franklin was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Evidence presented at his plea hearing showed that Franklin sold 55.98 grams of cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer on April 20, 2016.
On October 13, 2017 he sold crack cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer.
On October 17, 2017 when officers tried to arrest Franklin, he attempted to flee from officers as they placed him under arrest and actively resisted.
