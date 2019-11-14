Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the sentencing of a Greenville County man charged with soliciting a minor and child pornography.
According to the AG's office, Bunky Balcombe was arrested following an investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted in June of 2017.
Investigators say Balcombe reached out to what he believed was a child, solicited sexual activity and traveled to meet the would-be girl in Greenville County.
A search of his cellphone revealed multiple images of child pornography and discovered he had previously talked to a 15-year-old in Spartanburg County. Balcombe was found to have over 200 clothed and unclothed images of the minor and found he had requested numerous nude pictures and met the minor for sex.
“Child pornography is not only a menace to society, it is a horror inflicted upon our children. Every day we can take a child pornographer off the streets is a good day,” Attorney General Wilson said.
Balcombe was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 1st degree.
Balcombe was sentenced to a total of eight years, consented to the forfeiture of the computers and will have to register as sex offender.
