GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools transition to two days of in-person learning this week, but some parents say that's still not enough class time.
A group of parents is planning to protest the eLearning plan Tuesday morning outside the district building at 10:30 a.m. by bringing their kids so they can work on their eLearning together.
Protest organizer Megan Lucia, a mom of three, has two kids in Greenville County Schools. During the first two weeks of school, she balanced guiding her children through eLearning, working full time and going to school full time herself.
She's also doing it alone -- her children's father is deployed overseas.
"It's been a struggle. They're trying to make ends meet and help their kids at the same time," she said. "Watching your kids struggle is not easy for parents."
Lucia said her son is already behind in class and she worries it will just get worse without five days of in-person learning.
District spokesperson Tim Waller said the district understands how difficult the eLearning is for parents, but said they are getting just as much praise for the plan as they are complaints.
"We understand that this is a huge challenge for everyone, but we've got to make sure that students and teachers are safe," he said.
Waller also said the weekend's COVID-19 case numbers show the virus is still spreading.
Greenville County reported 65 new cases on Sunday, according to DHEC, which ranks as the second highest jump in cases in a single day.
If that trend continues, Waller said the district could decide to decrease the number of in-person classes.
MORE: Greenville Co. Schools to move into 2-day in-person learning beginning on Sep. 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.