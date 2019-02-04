Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County officials are calling it a big deal and they want to hear from you.
Monday evening, the county started a series of meetings to get public feedback regarding a ten-year comprehensive plan.
During the meeting, you can meet individually with county representatives to learn more about affordable housing, natural resources, land use, and many other topics.
The comprehensive plan will be completed in three phases, which is expected to end later this year.
Completing this task isn’t new, the state requires the county to go forth with this effort every ten years.
More meeting times here:
- Thursday, February 7, 2019 5-8pm – Eastside High School Media Center
- Monday, February 11, 2019 5-8pm – Bells Crossing Elementary School Cafeteria
- Tuesday, February 12, 2019 5-8pm – Woodmont High School Commons/Cafeteria
- Thursday, February 14, 2019 5-8pm – Berea High School Commons/Cafeteria
- Thursday, February 21, 2019 11am-7pm – County Square, Suite 400
- Monday, February 25, 2019 5-8pm – Blue Ridge High School Commons/Cafeteria
- Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5-8pm – Ralph Chandler Middle School Cafeteria
- Thursday, February 28, 2019 5-8pm – Mt. Pleasant Community Center
