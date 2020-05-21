GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County said they will open four satellite absentee voting locations beginning on May 26 for voters in the county to use to cast an “in person” absentee ballot for the June primaries.
These absentee polling places will be available through June 5, 2020 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Mauldin Library: 800 W Butler Rd. Greenville, SC 29607
Mt. Pleasant Community Center (Annex building): 710 S Fairfield Rd, Greenville, SC 29605
Travelers Rest City Hall: 125 Trailblazer Drive Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Greer City Hall, 2nd Floor: 301 East Poinsett St. Greer, SC 29651
Absentee voting is also available at Greenville County Square, located at 301 University Ridge, Greenville.
If a voter is wishing to apply for an absentee ballot by mail, they may call the Greenville County Voter Registration & Election Office, Absentee Department. Phone 864-467-7264. People may also go to SCvotes.org to print out an absentee application, sign, and email to absentee@greenvillecounty.org. or mail in to 301 University Ridge Ste. 1900 Greenville, SC 29601.
