GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Overdoses are at an all time across the state. Records show in Greenville County alone they are up 80%.
Those who work with recovering addicts on a daily basis said South Carolina is far behind the times saying other states are saving hundreds of lives with community Narcan, something that the state has not done previously.
Two recovery centers in Greenville County were just approved to hand out Narcan to affected areas but they are still waiting on the state's funding.
Mike Todd, the Executive Director at Freedom House of Greenville, said fentanyl has been a game changer. He said it's been taking lives and has led to a record number of overdoses.
"The thing that's really concerning about this to everybody is that the ages that are affected are between 35 and 44," Todd said. "These are parents of middle schoolers that are dying. Leaving children without mothers and fathers."
He believes he knows the solution: community fentanyl. Something that's been successful in other states for years.
"We would get the Narcan, the state would pay for it," he said. "I don't care if we've got to knock on doors, I mean if we have to go door to door in these highly affected areas. I literally had a lady the other day, I was in one of these areas the other day and she could point to houses that had had overdoses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.