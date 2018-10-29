GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A number of cars in Greenville County were vandalized over the weekend.
Several home owners in both the Sunny Slopes and Mountain Crest neighborhoods said they woke up Sunday morning and saw their cars were covered in black and white spray paint.
"I actually still have a little bit left in there, I went over it several times," said Mack Mason.
Mason said he’s scrubbed and scrubbed, but the spray paint on his headlights won’t go away.
"I figured I would get right on it and get it off as fast as I could because I didn't want it to stay on there very long,” Mason said. “I figured the longer it stayed the harder it would be to get off. I tried goo-off and all kinds of things and it didn't work."
He ended up taking gasoline to the sides of his car and he said it worked like a charm, but when he put it on the headlights it got worse and the paint started dripping down.
"That's a first, I've been living here for 40 years and I never had anything like that happen in this neighborhood before,” Mason said. “So it's a little disappointing."
He said after he spotted his car, he took a lap around the neighborhood and noticed he wasn't the only one. Not even close, dozens of cars had similar markings and some were much worse like the car parked in front of Caleb Furrow's house.
"My parents came to visit and they had a rental car,” Furrow said. “Because there were so many people in the driveway they parked on the street."
He said his father woke up Sunday morning to see some interesting drawings to say the least.
"I was in making breakfast and asked what happened and he says, 'Well someone spray painted bad stuff on the car."'
Furrow said he went out to the driveway to see if their cars were also hit. Turns out their other two cars were untouched.
"People started posting and we realized there were about 15 cars in the neighborhood, so it was more widespread than just us,” Furrow said.
One man even caught the potential suspect on video which he turned in to deputies. He said the damage on his car fit the pattern and the interesting thing is, that car was tagged 20 minutes away in Taylors.
"I guess they got around that night," Mason said.
