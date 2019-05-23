GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - All three Greenville County Rec Waterparks will open Saturday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, a spokesman for the county said.
Discovery Island, Otter Creek, and 7th Inning Splash will be welcoming their first guests of the season over the long weekend.
The county is also offering visitors a “skip the line, and buy online” option.
To purchase tickets or get more information about the park schedules and admission fees, visit https://waterparks.greenvillerec.com/
The website also offers season pass pricing, party packages, and more.
