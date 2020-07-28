Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, officials with Greenville County Schools released preliminary enrollment numbers for the district's fall virtual program.
According to Greenville County Schools, enrollment at this time stands at just over 23,000.
The district stresses this number is just a preliminary one at this time and they will need to check and cross check applications before a final number for fall enrollment to the virtual program is released.
The district says it's made up of 77,000 students in the 2019-2020 school year.
This preliminary number of virtual program sign-ups represents nearly one-third of the student population.
Final numbers from the district are expected in the coming days.
