Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School Board of Trustees has voted to reassign students to different high schools in 2021. It’s to relieve overcrowding at Mauldin and Hillcrest High Schools. At the same time, Fountain Inn High School is under construction and will need to be populated.
Right now the student population at Mauldin and Hillcrest is more than 2,000. Meanwhile, the new Fountain Inn High School is set to open fall 2021, starting with ninth grade and adding a grade each year. The change affects students currently in seventh grade, since they’ll be in ninth grade when Fountain Inn High opens.
The rezoning will officially take effect in the 2021-2022 school year. Click here to see how students will be reassigned.
