GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County School Board members met on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming school year and the fight against COVID-19.
Greenville County School Superintendent Dr. Royster expressed his concerns, citing the need for more guidance from the state on how to effectively continue to educate while maintaining social distancing.
Board members also discussed funding for mask for students and staff, and who will be paying for it.
As of now, there is no insight on how many masks will be provided to students and who will be funding it.
Board members also asked the question, what will happen when someone tests positive?
Dr. Royster also commented that the burden of these challenges should not be falling on the over eighty schools within the district.
The state has yet to provide clear guidance on these measures at this time.
MORE NEWS - City of Columbia considering making face masks in public mandatory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.