Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bus crash has been reported near 5215 Old Augusta Road, and Fork Shoals Road, Greenville school district officials tell FOX Carolina.
A Greenville County Schools special needs bus was involved in a two vehicle collision at 4:45 this afternoon at the intersection of Old Augusta Road and Fork Shoals Road.
Four students were on board. Three of the students attend JL Mann High School.
One student attends Beck Middle School. The driver of the bus is being transported to the hospital as a precaution.
The bus aide and the students are not injured. The other vehicle failed to yield and hit the bus head on.
Parents have been notified. District administrators and a school principal are on the scene to assist law enforcement.
Crews are headed to the scene of the incident now. Stay with FOX Carolina as details unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.