Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the Greenville County School District confirmed that one of their buses carrying students was involved in an accident.
A spokesperson for the district says that the accident happened shortly after 8:10 a.m.
According to the district, dispatch says a scrap metal truck pulled out in front of the bus.
We're told at the time of the accident seven students from Southside High School were on board.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
The students were transported to school on another school bus.
