GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Today Greenville County School buses will pick kids up for the first time since mid-March.
“I am confident that we can return to school safely, especially on the bus," said Greenville County Schools transportation director Adam James.
James oversees nearly 400 buses and drivers for Greenville County Schools and he said the buses will be cleaner than ever before.
"Just in the morning that bus is going to be disinfected four times," he said.
The biggest change for riders is everyone has to mask up.
“We want the kids to be wearing masks at the bus stops, [and they] definitely need to be wearing them when they get on the bus," he said.
Earlier this summer DHEC recommended one child per seat, but their latest guidelines allow for two.
Buses do three runs in the morning, picking up elementary schoolers, middle schoolers and then high schoolers.
"Whether or not they pick up 25% of students or 50% of students or … all of their students, their routes are remaining the same," James said.
What changes is who is at each stop.
"At one bus stop there may be kids," James said. "At the next bus stop there may not be, depending on what day that is.”
In between runs, drivers will walk from front to back wiping down high touch areas, like windows and seat backs.
"That’s part of their procedures every single time," James said.
Once done at the high school, the bus goes back to the lot.
"It’s going to be wholly disinfected from top to bottom," James said.
Staff will use electrostatic sprayers that charge cleaning solution so that it kills the coronavirus in 60 seconds.
Cleaning the entire bus takes just three minutes, James said.
At dismissal, students will leave based on bus route and not by class like in past years.
Then the process repeats. Drivers will do three runs, wipe down between each and then drop the bus off to be sprayed at the dept.
James said he’s confident kids will have a clean commute.
"We can do this safely," James said.
