Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Attention parents! The results of the Greenville County School Choice lottery for the 2019-2020 school year have been posted.
The school district says parents who applied during the Change in Assignment Choice Lottery Window can access their student's information by using their choice form number.
Students' names are not listed and requests submitted January 7 or later are not included in the results.
The school district wants to stress that the lottery does not guarantee placement. Space by grade level will later determine school choice assignments.
Student choice assignments will be determined and assignment letters will be sent home with current students or mailed (if new to the district) to all parents no later than Friday, March 29, 2019.
Parents can go here to check results.
