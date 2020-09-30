Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools has confirmed that three schools in the Simpsonville area are on lockdown after officials found a loaded handgun in a students backpack.
Officials say the schools will remain on lockdown pending an investigation.
We're told by the district that Hillcrest High, Bryson Middle and Fountain Inn Elementary are all on lockdown after report was made of a student with some type of weapon.
Greenville County Schools confirms that a loaded handgun was found in a student's backpack.
The gun was found after a search of the student's backpack when the student was brought in for questioning earlier this morning. After the weapon was discovered, the school resource officer and administrator took possession of the student's backpack. The student then fled the school campus, according to Greenville County Schools.
Simpsonville police are still currently investigating the situation on the Hillcrest High School campus. Safety measures have also been put in place at Bryson Middle School.
