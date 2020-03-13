GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County School District spokesperson says possible cases of the Coronavirus are coming in "fast and furious," forcing them to make some decisions about the health of students.
Yesterday school district officials decided to cancel out-of-state field trips and sporting events now through April 26. School volunteers will also have to undergo a screening before entering the building.
But spokesperson Tim Waller said further cancellations are possible. Also on the table is moving school online, which is what colleges and universities across the Upstate have done.
"Everybody's weighing in on this," Waller said. "We're listening to all ideas and all we can do really is make decisions when the time for the arrives."
The latest students to be self-quarantined are two siblings -- one attends Taylors Elementary and the other Sevier Middle School.
Waller said the best thing parents can do if they think their child is sick is to keep them at home. He also said parents should tell the school if they suspect their child has the virus.
So far, Waller said the school district has been in the loop with DHEC and, with the permission of the families, getting test results as soon as they are available.
