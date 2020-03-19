GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County School District is more than tripling their number of meal sites and handing out two meals at once.
Starting today, district officials are deploying more than 40 school buses stocked with meals to locations throughout the county. That's in addition to the 15 schools that are already handing out meals.
All the meal sites are open from 10 a.m. to 12 pm. You must have your student with you in order to receive their meal. Meals are available to students up to 18 years old and special needs students up to 21 years of age.
The buses will also serve as WiFi hot spots, so students can bring their Chromebooks to do school work in the parking lots where the buses are parked.
Here's the list of bus delivery sites:
Berea/Alexander/Grove/Hollis/Tanglewood White Horse Road Area
- 6300 White Horse Road
- 2700 Blue Ridge Dr. (Westside Park)
- 301 Woodside Ave. (Woodside Baptist Church)
- 529 Farrs Bridge Road (Berea First Baptist Church)
- 200 Saluda Dam Road (Truth Missionary Baptist)
- Intersection of Berea Forest Circle/Melody Lane
- 925 N. Franklin Road (Northwest Crescent CDC)
- 200 Alice Ave. (Freetown Community Center)
- W. Faris Road (Kmart Plaza)
- 1500 Piedmont Highway (Lakeside Park)
- 2718 Old Anderson Road (MaxWay)
- 710 S. Fairfield Rd. (Mt. Pleasant Community Center)
- 7616 Augusta Rd. (Ingles)
- 113 Minus Str. (Sterling Community Center)
- 400 Rainbow Dr. (Agnew Baptist)
- Intersection of Peace St./Sirrine St.
- Intersection of Sumter St./Palmetto Ave.
- 1223 Grove Road (Grove Road Baptist)
- 105 Crestfield Rd. (Disciples Fellowship Baptist Church)
- 200 N. Washington Ave. (Washington Ave. Baptist Church)
- 5 New Dunham Bridge Rd. (Tanglewood Baptist Church)
- 200 N. Washington Ave. (Washington Ave. Baptist Church)
- 200 Ashe Dr. (Greenville Arms)
- Intersection of Lenhardt Dr./Green Fern (near Saluda Lake Rd.)
- 100 Shemwood Lane (Shemwood Crossing)
Slater-Marietta Area
- Geer Hwy. (Sunoco @ Echo Valley)
- 626 Talley Bridge Rd. (Walnut Grove)
- 2914 Geer Hwy. (Old Hometown)
Cherrydale/Duncan Chapel/Lakeview Area
- 100 Crestwood Forest Dr. (Crestwood Forest Apts.)
- Intersection of Marion St./Highlawn Ave.
- 13 2nd Ave (Poe Baptist Church)
- 300 Furman Hall Rd. (Boulder Creek Apts.)
- Intersection of Montis Dr./Verner Dr.
- 157 Montague Rd. (Woodwind Apts.)
- 1201 Cedar Lane Rd. (Hawks Landing)
East North Street Area
- 112 Rebecca Ave. (Nicholtown Community Center)
- 47 Lamp Post Dr. Apartments (mailbox area)
- Intersection of Arcadia Hills, Alde St./Adrianna St
Greer/Chandler Creek
- 1 Wilson Ave. (Victor United Methodist)
- 410 S. Main St. Greer (Southside Baptist Church)
- 601 W. Arlington Ave. (Greer City Stadium)
Woodmont/Sue Cleveland Area
- 8323 Augusta Rd. (Valley Brook Outreach)
- 710 S. Fairfield Rd. (Mt. Pleasant Community Center)
- 10 S. Piedmont Highway (Old Sue Cleveland Elementary)
