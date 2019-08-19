Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School District is wrapping up an almost $5 million investment in security cameras as this new school year kicks off. Another safety upgrade, probably the most noticeable, is the renovation of about 60 schools’ lobbies to create an extra layer of security.
That layer of security comes with newly installed transaction windows made of tempered glass. The windows allow for the exchange of paperwork but they serve as a barrier that would keep an agitated visitor from jumping the counter or putting hands on a staff member.
Greenville County School District Spokesperson Beth Brotherton says, “It comes down to finding a balance between still having that personal and welcoming touch at our schools. Secretaries want to speak to people and be friendly. But to have this barrier, this extra layer of protection, it’s a deterrent.”
As for the surveillance cameras, the public can’t know how many there are because of security concerns. But district officials say the network of cameras is able to “see” 400 percent more of the school grounds district-wide.
On top of the new cameras and lobby upgrades, district schools practice a full lockdown drill four times a year, which is twice as often as the law requires.
