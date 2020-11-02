Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools has announced the date for their Change in Assignment, School Choice Lottery Window.
The window, which will open November 16 and run through December 2, allows parents to submit a choice form for up to three schools for their child as their number one choice school.
Parents will need to complete a choice form and return it at their number one choice school. District officials say neither order or receipt of the forms affects lottery ranking or assignment.
Parents who are interested in their children attending a school they are not already attending based on address should apply during this lottery window. Officials say that includes kindergarten students and that parents should not wait until kindergarten registration.
Lottery results will be posted on Wednesday February 10, 2021 on the Greenville County Schools website providing the order by grade for each school. Students names will not be listed. Results will be listed by Change in Assignment form numbers.
For complete details on the Change in Assignment Lottery process, click here.
