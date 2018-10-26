Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to a new report by The College Board, Greenville County School students outperformed the State and Nation on the SAT college entrance exam and increased on last year's passage rate of Advanced Placement exams by 1.6 percent.
The report says a total of 2,421 GCS seniors from the class of 2018 took the SAT, posting averages of 1089, 40 points higher than the national average.
Schools scoring at or above the national average include:
- Riverside High School (1171)
- J.L. Mann High Academy (1147)
- Eastside High (1130)
- Wade Hampton High (1109)
- Mauldin High (1108)
- Woodmont High (1092)
- Blue Ridge High (1068)
- Greenville High Academy (1059)
- Travelers Rest High (1054)
Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said,
“Students in Greenville County Schools continue to outperform the state and national averages on the SAT. We provide our students with many opportunities to take rigorous, college-level courses, including Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate, thus giving them the opportunity be better prepared for college and to earn college credit in high school.”
The College Board also released Advanced Placement (AP) test results today.
Students scoring a three or better (on a five-point scale) on a certified AP exam are eligible to receive college credit at many colleges and universities.
In the 2017-18 school year, high school students in Greenville County took 7,862 AP exams across 30 different subjects. Of those, 59.3 percent scored a three or better, up from 57.7 percent in 2017. This translates into potential college credit for GCS students in 4,583 courses.
AP course offerings range from Art History and Music Theory to Physics, Calculus, and Biology.
