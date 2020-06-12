GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said dates have been set for the return of student athletics and summer camps.
The district said both camps and sports will adhere to strict health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
ATHLETICS
Greenville County Schools will begin Phase I of summer workouts on Monday, June 15.
"The first three days will be devoted to orientation, ensuring that every student athlete and their parents are fully compliant with the new requirements before starting workouts, while allowing the clock to start on Phase I of the process," said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release.
Before participating in any sport practices, students and parents/guardians will be required to submit a signed COVID-19 waiver in addition to the usual paperwork, Waller said.
GCS' enhanced safety requirements for Phase I include:
- Daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check of athletes, coaches, and staff
- Group size limit of 10, including coaches and other staff, in any single indoor or outdoor facility at a time
- Starting and ending times for workouts staggered among multiple sports teams
- Minimum physical distance of six feet maintained between participants at all times, and a minimum distance of 12 feet between each person when using weight rooms
- Face coverings required for coaches and staff members at all times while on-site
- Face coverings required for student-athletes unless actively participating in athletic activity during which wearing such a covering would be inhibitory
- Weight rooms, restrooms, and other multi-use facilities that include high-touch surfaces will be sanitized frequently during each event, and shared equipment will be cleaned and disinfected in-between each user
- Use of locker rooms and offices is prohibited, and bathroom access will be limited to every other stall
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizers and/or adequate hand washing facilities will be provided for all participants, and each participant must provide a personal water bottle
Schools and coaches will use June 15-17 to for scheduled walk-throughs with students, parents, and staff to orient the students and parents to the new safety precautions and cleaning measures, and to answer questions about these new processes.
"Small numbers of demonstrations of a student using the equipment followed by the cleaning of it can be done during this time frame as an educational tool for students and practice for staff. Otherwise, no workouts will take place during this three-day period," Waller said.
On Thursday, June 18, schools will begin their first true workout day, following all guidelines and with any adjustments to their plan based on the June 15-17 walk-throughs.
"District staff will make daily on-site visits to schools during the first week to assist and monitor the staggered implementation plan and to offer support where needed," Waller said. "While we are hopeful that our careful preparations and training will result in a smooth implementation, we are prepared to pause the process at any point if deemed necessary.
The plans for the second week (June 22-26) will be made at the end of the first week based on updated local COVID-19 numbers and a review of week one procedures.
SUMMER CAMPS
Summer camps will begin Monday, July 6 (with a few pre-approved exceptions during June at Roper Mountain Science Center).
"All camps other than the District-operated reading and academic recovery camp must be pre-approved by the Administration," Waller said.
- Parents will be informed of all protocols and provided assessment/screening guidelines to determine when to keep a child home and to report symptoms/confirmed illness
- Daily health screening questionnaire for all staff
- Daily temperature checks for all staff and students
- Students will be issued masks as they board the bus each day and will be required to wear them at all times on the bus ride unless medically unable to do so
- Unless medically unable, students will wear masks during transitions from one location to another
- Minimum physical distance of six feet maintained between students at all times, including during recess
- Classroom materials will not be shared; each student will be provided an individual set of materials
- Lunch will be served in the classrooms
- All staff and students will be trained on precautionary measures such as hand washing and using masks properly
- Hand sanitizer/hand washing will be available in all classrooms, and teachers will have access to disinfectant in the classroom to use during the day as needed
- Classrooms and transitional spaces (hallways, cafeteria, etc.) will be deep cleaned nightly using industry standards for disinfecting
- Schools will establish one-way ingress and egress to and from their buildings and one-way movement in hallways and common areas to the extent possible
- Isolation rooms will be available should students/staff exhibit symptoms during the day
- No parent or visitor to the school will be allowed past the front office; if an interaction with staff is necessary (parent conference), visitors must pass the screening questionnaire/temperature check and wear a mask
Outdoor activities such as at Roper Mountain Science Center will follow similar requirements as those outlined for sports.
