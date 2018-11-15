Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools announced the schools will be running on a normal schedule.
Due to heavy rain, moderate wind and poor visibility, bus riders should expect delays.
All car drivers, are asked to use extreme caution and re-route around any flooded areas if necessary.
We'll update if anything changes.
