GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced that the final enrollment period in the district's full-time Virtual Program will be from January 18 at 8:00 a.m. through February 1 at 5:00 p.m.
To register for the program, the district says that students and parents must have a BackPack account.
Greenville County Schools says that the Virtual Program will not be available for specialized programs or magnets programs like the Charles Townes Center, Language Immersion, pre-school programs or intensive special education services.
Those currently enrolled in the Virtual Program will need to reapply for next year or they will be reassigned to their base school, the district says.
According to a release, GCS plans to email notifications of acceptance out by February 15.
The district says that it cannot guarantee placement with other students or teachers from the home-based school.
According to Greenville County Schools, students accepted into the Virtual Program will no be eligible for magnet academies or change in assignment choice. If a student is approved for either after being accepted into the program, parents must notify their intent by the February 1 deadline.
During the Virtual Program application window, GCS says that parents will not be able to apply for the 2022-2023 school year with Parent BackPack. Instead, they must contact their student's current school administration to notify them about the request to transfer to the Virtual program.
