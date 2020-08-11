GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools on Tuesday released its high school football schedule for the 2020 season.
GCS said the football schedule allows for up to seven games of regional play and team that don’t make the playoffs can add an 8th game.
GCS said the upcoming season is subject to students attending in-person school at least one day per week, as well as the COVID-19 spread-rate.
Plans for spectators at football games have not yet been finalized, but when they do, they will include social distancing and other safety protocols. "The SCHSL is considering instituting limits on spectators, either by numbers or by percentage of occupancy limits, but may also leave this determination up to individual districts," GCS explained in a news release.
Players and coaches will also practice social-distancing whenever possible, including the trips to and from games and while using locker facilities. Additionally, the district said 4,000 buff-style masks were purchased for student athletes to use during practice and games.
The full schedule is as follows:
