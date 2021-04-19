Generic Graduation Cap

Graduation Generic

 Source: FOX Carolina/Canva

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced on Monday its latest plan for ticket allocations for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. 

The district says that each graduate will be allocated four, six or eight guest tickets which will be determined by the number of graduates from each school within the district.

Guests will be seated in pods of four or six chairs and each pod will be separated by six feet, according to the district. 

Anyone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 or anyone in quarantine for the virus will not be allowed to attend the graduations ceremonies in person, according to a release from the district. 

The district says that schools will give tickets to each graduate for them to distribute. 

Here is a full breakdown of the ticket allocation allowed for each school:

High School

# of graduates

Number of guest tickets

Ticket layout

Southside

155

8

4 pod layout

Carolina

165

8

4 pod layout

Berea

215

8

4 pod layout

Greer

217

8

4 pod layout

Blue Ridge

253

8

4 pod layout

Travelers Rest

265

8

4 pod layout

Greenville

317

6

6 pod layout

Eastside

364

6

6 pod layout

Woodmont

390

6

6 pod layout

Wade Hampton

400

6

6 pod layout

Riverside

413

6

6 pod layout

Hillcrest

483

6

6 pod layout

JL Mann

531

6

6 pod layout

Mauldin

587

4

4 pod layout

Graduation ceremonies for GCS will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from June 1 through June 4. 

MORE NEWS: Man arrested in Wisconsin tavern shooting that killed 3 people, injured 3 others, authorities say

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.