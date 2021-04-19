GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced on Monday its latest plan for ticket allocations for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
The district says that each graduate will be allocated four, six or eight guest tickets which will be determined by the number of graduates from each school within the district.
Guests will be seated in pods of four or six chairs and each pod will be separated by six feet, according to the district.
Anyone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 or anyone in quarantine for the virus will not be allowed to attend the graduations ceremonies in person, according to a release from the district.
The district says that schools will give tickets to each graduate for them to distribute.
Here is a full breakdown of the ticket allocation allowed for each school:
High School
# of graduates
Number of guest tickets
Ticket layout
Southside
155
8
4 pod layout
Carolina
165
8
4 pod layout
Berea
215
8
4 pod layout
Greer
217
8
4 pod layout
Blue Ridge
253
8
4 pod layout
Travelers Rest
265
8
4 pod layout
Greenville
317
6
6 pod layout
Eastside
364
6
6 pod layout
Woodmont
390
6
6 pod layout
Wade Hampton
400
6
6 pod layout
Riverside
413
6
6 pod layout
Hillcrest
483
6
6 pod layout
JL Mann
531
6
6 pod layout
Mauldin
587
4
4 pod layout
Graduation ceremonies for GCS will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from June 1 through June 4.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested in Wisconsin tavern shooting that killed 3 people, injured 3 others, authorities say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.