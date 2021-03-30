GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools says they are hosting a job fair on Tuesday to fill vacant positions.
Greenville County Schools says they are looking to hire Bus Drivers, Bus Aides, Custodians and Food Service Operators.
The pay for these positions will range from $10 to $19 per hour, according to Greenville County School officials. Also, Employees who work thirty hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.
The job fair will be on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Golden Strip Career Center located at 1120 E. Butler Road, Greenville, SC.
For more information, visit greenville.k12.sc.us or call their INFOLine at 355-3100.
