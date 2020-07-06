Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning this fall, the Greenville County School District will provide a new full-time virtual option for students in grades 5K-12.
Technology provided through the program will allow students to see and hear GCS teachers deliver standards-based content, ask questions, participate in classroom discussions and small group work, and turn in class work and tests - all from the safety and comfort of their homes.
The school district says because staffing the virtual program requires the removal of teachers from traditional classes, parents who opt to have their children participate in the program are asked to commit to a full year of virtual instruction.
"GCS recognizes it is difficult to make a decision about the full-time Virtual Program without knowing what traditional school will look like this fall, but we can’t wait for the end of July/first of August to staff the Virtual Program. Though we do not know for sure how school will be conducted throughout the 2020-21 year, it is LIKELY that students in our traditional program will experience both in-person and eLearning due to changing conditions related to COVID. Any future eLearning will include new material, a more structured schedule, normal grading, and pre-recorded or live lessons with students' regular classroom teachers."
The district says if a family requests to transfer back into a traditional school setting before the semester break in January, a mid-year transition will be possible if appropriate space is available.
Parents interested in the GCS Virtual Program for the 2020-2021 school year are asked to complete the application as soon as possible so both traditional classrooms and the virtual programs can be fully staffed.
The application to apply will remain open through July 27.
The school district has compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions. Parents who have additional questions can submit them at gcsvirtual@greenville.k12.sc.us.
