GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools is asking parents to fill out a special form for any of their children who they plan to enroll in school this upcoming academic year.
The new Transportation Request Form will help GCS plan for how students plan to arrive and depart campuses on a daily basis - especially for those who have moved or changed schools.
Forms should be completed for every single student. This includes bus riders, car riders, walkers, bicyclists and daycare bus riders.
The forms are due by July 31. This is to ensure school bus transportation on the first day of school. Forms submitted after the aforementioned date will not be routed until after Labor Day.
A link to the form can be found here.
(0) comments
