GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday night, the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year - which includes teacher pay starting at $40,000 a year.
According to Greenville County Schools spokesperson, Beth Brotherton, the $668.4 million General Fund Budget increases teacher pay, reduces elementary class sizes, ensures a 30-minute daily planning for all teachers, and adds more counselors at the middle and high school levels.
One of the budget's largest highlights is that no teacher in the county will be paid less than $40,000 a year - making Greenville County the first in the state to do so.
Along the lines of teacher salary, Brotherton says teachers will also receive a salary step, plus each step on the salary schedule will be increased by 4%.
Raises will not be given below 5%, with the average teacher seeing a salary increase of about 6.5%.
Other major highlights from the meeting include:
- All other eligible employees will receive a step. If the step is not valued at a minimum 4%, it will be adjusted to equal a 4% increase. Employees not eligible for a step will receive a 4% increase.
- Personnel added to ensure a minimum 30-minute daily planning period for all teachers.
- Personnel to reduce elementary class sizes, grades 1-5
- Reduction of student to school counselor ratio from 275:1 to 250:1 in Middle & High Schools
Brotherton says that the budget includes a $6 million tax increase - though Greenville County Schools does not receive tax revenue on owner occupied homes.
Rather, the money for the budget will come from small increases in vehicle and business payments per month. You can read further on the taxation here.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.