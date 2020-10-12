GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools on Monday announced that its Board of Trustees had given Superintendent Burke Royster an exemplary commendation from his annual evaluation and extended his contract.
The district said the Board determined that Royster’s leadership was "highly effective across the six categories of the evaluation, which are loosely aligned to the district’s strategic plan: Instructional Leadership, Quality Personnel, Culture of Achievement, Organizational, Operational and Resource Management, Communications and Community Relationships."
“It has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone in education,” said Board Chair Lynda Leventis-Wells in a news release. “We recognize that no one truly understands the number or depth of complex decisions and recommendations this administration has had to make over the past seven months or the difficultly of implementing those decisions in the midst of a pandemic. We also acknowledge and so appreciate the tireless work of Dr. Royster’s administrative staff, school principals and other leaders, and most especially, the teachers who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty. In all of this, we are grateful for Dr. Royster’s strong and steady leadership.”
Royster’s contract was extended to June 30, 2024 and a provision was added that any earned but unused vacation time will not be forfeited.
