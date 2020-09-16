GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Board of Trustees will re-evaluate how they determine which attendance plan is appropriate at a specially called meeting today.
Superintendent W. Burke Royster is asking the board to grant administrators more flexibility in the process and to allow more factors to be taken into consideration.
"After three full weeks of school in addition to LEAP week, our implementation of Attendance Plan 1 and Attendance Plan 2 have been highly successful," Royster wrote in the agenda for the meeting. "I believe it is now time to revisit the framework."
DHEC is now classifying the county as high risk again, which would require the district shift back to Attendance Plan 1 with just one day of in-person attendance according to the original framework.
Royster is called for changes that would allow them to stay in Attendance Plan 2 with two days of in-person learning.
Other factors Royster would like to consider include:
- Providing added weight to the two-week new incidence rate per 100,000 population
- Consideration of the positive test rate relative to the number of tests performed per 100,000 population
- Student and employee adherence to protocols
- Level of spread within schools
- Continued availability of appropriate staffing levels, including substitutes
The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.
