GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County School board unanimously passed a resolution on Monday calling on state lawmakers to approve funds so that teacher step pay increases could be reinstated.
According to the resolution, the current proposal in the state budged only allows funds for some teacher pay raises, but GCS says they need over $6 million to offer pay raises to all teachers.
Last year, teacher pay raises were suspended as schools began to shift to e-learning to during the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can read the full resolution here:
MORE NEWS: Sen. Leahy home from brief hospitalization after presiding over opening of Trump's impeachment trial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.