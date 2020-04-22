GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hours after Greenville County Schools said they supported the governor's plan to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year, the district announced that no proms will take place due to safety concerns.
The school district is still working out plans for graduations and hope to have a tentative plan in place by mid-May.
Below is the full statement from GCS spokesman Tim Waller:
Today, Governor McMaster announced that schools will not return to in-person instruction this year. As a result of his decision, no proms will take place for students in Greenville County this year. The safety of students remains a top priority as we follow guidance and mandates from state, local, and public health officials.
As far as graduations, we are committed to celebrating and honoring the Class of 2020. We are in the process of developing a preference survey to be disseminated to all seniors. This will include options to our traditional graduation ceremonies in terms of format, location, and timing. Once we have collected, analyzed, and discussed the input from the affected students, we will solicit input from parents of graduating seniors via a survey.
We expect to be able to announce tentative plans about graduations by mid-May. In this rapidly changing environment, it is impossible for us to know exactly what, if any, restrictions will be in place at the time that may impact the ceremonies.
