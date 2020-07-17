GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County School's Director of Media Relations, Tim Waller has announced that the start date for the upcoming school year will be moved from August 17 to August 24.
Waller says the main reason for this change is to allow time to reconstruct class rosters and allocate teachers in response to the new Virtual Program option.
Waller says the change in the start-date will not affect the end-date of the school calendar. Days will be made up as follows:
• GCS are approved eLearning district now, which means “snow days” are not required to be built into the calendar. Those three days will become school days
• The first Monday of November, the day before the election, will change from a student and teacher holiday to a school day. Election Day, as mandated by law, will continue to be a student/teacher holiday.
• A teacher workday/student holiday on January 15 will become a school day.
• This gives GCS five additional attendance days to balance the five days they would have been in school from August 17-21.
"We're ready to start school on our earlier date to move the start of school all the way to September 8th as the Governor suggested," said Waller, "parents and their students would have to make up for it on the back end."
Teachers will still report to school on August 10 for teacher work days used to prepare for the new school year.
Teachers will not be required to work the week of August 17.
MORE NEWS - Officials say COVID-19 situation on the verge of being "unmanageable" in the Upstate; urge the use of masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.