GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Teachers, students, and parents may be waking up earlier if they're within the Greenville County School system.
FOX Carolina was made aware of a district proposal to have the district's elementary schools begin classes 15 minutes earlier beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Right now, elementary campuses begin class at 8 a.m., meaning an approved shift in the school day would see classes begin at 7:45 a.m. This would also mean the class day would end at 2:15 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. if approved.
Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for the district, confirmed an email was sent to GCS employees on Thursday regarding the proposal. The email forwarded to us indicated GCS leadership would continue the discussion with school staffs and parent leadership groups.
The email says the shift would seek to address an issue with late arrivals for secondary students (middle and high school age) who take the bus. Heavy traffic on bus routes, a lack of transportation infrastructure, and a shortage of bus drivers were cited as causes for this problem. The email forwarded notes students who miss up to 15 minutes of instruction per day miss the equivalent of a full day of instruction within a week and as much as seven weeks over the course of a year.
The message notes this would not extend the workday for elementary teachers, although bus drop-off times in the morning would be at 7 a.m. The email admits an existing window between elementary and secondary bus transportation times is no longer adequate to ensure those routes are completed within time.
The district insists this plan will work and are already in the second year of a pilot program testing this. The first year saw early drop-off at Taylors Elementary School with routes serving Eastside High School. The second year saw the experiment extended to include Grove Elementary and Southside High, along with Lake Forest and wade Hampton. The email says even with the current bus driver shortage, these adjustments saw the tardy rate of secondary riders drop from 16% down to 2%.
Further, the message sent to employees claims most buses already arrive at an elementary school at or before 7 a.m. and will not change much. Most pick-up times for regular education, home-based routes to non-magnet schools will see buses arrive no more than five minutes earlier than current times.
There will be some impacts GCS will need to examine. Extended Day Programs at the elementary schools will still operate until 6 p.m. and will require an additional 15 minutes of paid time for extended day workers. GCS says in its email administrators are working to determine if this will require increased tuition costs for those programs. Free breakfast will also begin between 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. to serve all students.
GCS says they have looked at other solution, but did not feel they would fit the district best. Moving the high school start time to later would adversely affect students with jobs, athletic commitments, and other extracurricular activities that take place after hours. Students with restricted licenses who can't drive after 6 p.m. during daylight savings hours would also be affected negatively according to the district.
Flipping start times for high school and elementary school would also not work, according to the district. The email cites research indicating adolescent brains do not function well at earlier times and that starting older students later in the day is academically disadvantageous. The district also notes parents who work jobs with shifts that start at 7 a.m. may rely on older students in their family to help younger siblings get ready for school and watch them after the parent has left for work.
GCS says they're working to hire bus drivers and train them to earn the Commercial Driver's License, or CDL, with appropriate passenger certifications. Currently, the unemployment rate in Greenville is under 2% and close to an all-time low, meaning a smaller applicant pool. GCS has increased starting bus driver pay to $15.21/hour and shortened the amount of time it takes to reach the top of the salary scale at $19..06/hour. The district also says it is increasing training opportunities, shortened the time needed to train, and taken steps to improve working conditions for drivers. The district notes the work is challenging since it requires patience, concentration, and flexibility to work early mornings and late afternoons with time off in the middle of the day.
Finally, leaving the times as-is and allowing buses to drop off riders earlier isn't financially responsible, according to the district. While this is the current situation at the three pilot schools, those teachers serving additional time are being compensated for the extra time spent with students. GCS says expanding that to all 51 elementary schools would cost $1.8 million per year for those extra 15 minutes per day.
The district believes this shift will help get secondary students to class on time and may also help alleviate congestion during morning commutes. Parents who pick up children in the afternoon could also be less rushed from elementary campuses to secondary campuses, and after-school activities can be shifted to end at earlier times for elementary students. Additionally, an earlier dismissal time for elementary students could mean starting bus routes for secondary campuses earlier.
The idea was first shared with the Principal's Advisory Council in November 2019 and has now been shared with district leaders and staff. Principals are now expected to discuss the proposal with teachers and parents up until February 28, 2020. Feedback will be shared at a principals meeting on March 4, 2020, and any suggested changes will be presented on March 10. Changes would then be shared in April.
For comparison, GCS listed the bus drop-off and start times for other elementary schools in districts in South Carolina:
- Anderson 1: 7:45 a.m.
- Anderson 5: 7:45 a.m.
- Charleston County: 7:25 a.m.
- Dorchester 2: 7;15 a.m.
- Horry County: 7:30 a.m.
- Laurens County 55: 7:50 a.m.
- Laurens County 56: 7:45 a.m.
- Pickens County: 8 a.m. (With some variance due to bus schedules)
- Oconee County: 7:55 a.m. (Varies per school)
- Spartanburg 1: 7:45 a.m.
- Spartanburg 2: 7:40 a.m.
- Spartanburg 3: 7:35 a.m.
- Spartanburg 4: 7:45 a.m.
- Spartanburg 5: 7:40 a.m.
