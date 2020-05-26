Grenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - In a workshop Tuesday night, the Greenville County School Board discussed options for attendance plans to allow students to practice social distancing when they return to school.
A spokesperson for the Greenville County School district said the workshop briefed the board on flexible scheduling options that will be discussed with principals and teachers to get feedback on if they are possible.
The district released a chart called the "Wishbone Flex Option Attendance Plan for Social Distancing" which has 6 options for e-learning and in person instruction.
The district said they could move between the plans based on the status of coronavirus and for plans 1, 2 or 4, students could select 100% in-person or eLearning.
The district stressed these plans are all in the discussion phase right now and nothing has been decided yet:
Plan 0
No in-person instruction. All students continue eLearning.
Plan 1
Students are divided into groups. Blue group attends Mondays. Red group attends Tuesdays. Green group attends Wednesdays. Purple group attends Thursdays. Fridays would be planning days for teachers.
Plan 2
Blue and red groups would attend Mondays. Green and Purple groups would attend Tuesdays. Blue and Red groups would attend Wednesdays. Green and Purple groups would attend Thursdays.
Plan 4
All groups would attend school Monday through Thursday. No in-person classes on Friday and students would have 2 hours of eLearning a week.
Plan 5a
All groups would attend school Monday through Friday. No eLearning. These are normal operations for the district.
Plan 5b
All students attend school every day but are dismissed early.
Elementary - 8AM-1PM. Check-in for eLearning, end of day planning for preparation.
Middle - 8:30AM-2:30PM. One planning period during the day for eLearning check-in, end of day planning for preparation.
High - 8:45AM-2:45PM. One planning period during the day for eLearning check-in, end of day for planning preparation.
Classroom social distancing
The workshop also discussed options for social distancing in the classroom, accommodating less students and spreading tables out so they are spaced apart.
Concerns
During Tuesday night's school board meeting, board members discussed concerns with the plans.
One of the big concerns is with drop-off and pick-up for plans 4, 5A and 5B. A board member said dropping off all students at one time could create a bottleneck situation that would prevent social distancing.
However, staggering arrival and departure times would require teachers and bus drivers to arrive earlier and stay later.
The district is concerned with how students will be able to socially distance on the school buses if all students attend class every day.
With plans where students do not attend school every day, district board members are also concerned with childcare challenges for both parents and teachers who have children.
The district will also be doing parent surveys to take feedback into account for the fall.
