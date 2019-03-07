SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Thursday a fifth grader at Oakview Elementary School was suspended and recommended for expulsion after school administrators found a BB gun in the child’s possession.
Beth Brotherton, a spokesman for the school district, said administrators began investigating right after receiving a tip that a student had a weapon on a school bus.
Law enforcement was called immediately and then the BB gun was discovered.
Brotherton said no students were ever in danger.
“We tell students if you ‘see something, say something,’ because their information allows us to take quick action,” Brotherton said. “We are proud of the brave students who did the right thing and reported what they saw.”
Brotherton asked that parents remind their children that no weapons, even toy weapons, are allowed on school property.
This was the second incident in Greenville County on Thursday in which a student was found with a weapon.
The other case involved a student at Woodmont Middle who was found with a gun in a backpack.
MORE DETAILS: 12-year-old student arrested, charged, after Greenville Co. deputies found gun in his backpack
