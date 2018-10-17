Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) - Greenville County high school juniors and seniors, who are prepping for college, will attend the annual Greenville County College Fair on Thursday (Oct.18th) and Friday (October 19th). The school district informational fair will be held at TD Convention Center.
Students and classmates will be able to attend during the school day and have the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the nation.
Parents have the chance to get a head start on college planning for their children at the two info sessions being held Thursday evening. Parents are encouraged to attend because of the valuable information on college applications and financial aid.
The first session, College Admission 101: An Insider’s Look at the College Application Process, is from 5:30-6:15pm. The second session, Shaking the Money Tree: Financial Aid for College, will be held from 7:15-8pm
