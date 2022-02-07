GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced that their district is experiencing an internet outage today.
Officials said the outage began after a major fiber optic line in the Upstate was cut. They added that this outage extends beyond Greenville County.
According to officials, the district phone system is working if parents need to contact any schools. The district's Transportation Department is contacting parents by phone to inform them of any delayed bus routes this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.