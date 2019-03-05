Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools Lifelong Learning at Sullivan Center, an official GED testing center, has expanded GED testing dates and times to meet the needs of adults who are ready to earn their GED credential.
With this announcement, the school district says the GED testing schedule doubles the number of tests available each month with testing available in the evening and on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Greenville County School District says the GED credential gives adults who didn't finish high school the opportunity to gain a high school equivalency diploma and be better prepared for college or the workforce.
The GED test, redesigned in 2014, is now aligned with the same standards that are required for a SC high school diploma.
The GED test is given online and is made up of four subject tests: math, science, social studies, and reading/language arts.
Test takers do not have to take all four tests at the same time, each subject test costs $37.50.
For more information about earning your GED, visit www.ged.com or click here for the testing schedule at Lifelong Learning at the Sullivan Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.