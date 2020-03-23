GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Monday they are committed to helping students connect to the internet if the statewide school closure is extended. The district said they are also committed to helping families troubleshoot any difficulties they may have when it comes to downloading assignments.
The school district offered this information about e-learning and online requirements:
Students with Chromebooks only need Wi-Fi for a few minutes every two weeks to download assignments or turn in completed work
Actual work in Google Classroom can take place offline once lessons have been downloaded
Students can go to any GCS building and use Wi-Fi from the parking lot (close to school) from 7-7 each day. They do not have to go the “their” school.
Students can go to any GCS bus delivery feeding site between 10-noon Mon-Fri to use Wi-Fi (and pick up food)
Students can call teachers for help if they are not online. Anyone needing their teacher’s phone number can call 355-3100 and say “Service Center” to speak with a representative. The Service Center can also help parents find the nearest site for free meals and Wi-Fi.
To minimize the chance for contamination, we are asking Pre-K through-2 parents to download and print future materials at home if possible. Those K-2nd graders who cannot access teacher websites and download materials at home can pick up packets.
All students grade 3-12 are expected to access internet at least once in the next two week period. If that is not possible, parents should contact the school for assistance.
Greenville County schools are currently on their second week of a mandatory 2-week closure. State government officials said there is a possibility this closure is extended.
