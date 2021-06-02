GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County School District will be holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 8 at Beck Academy, according to a release.
The event will also include offers for higher wages starting on July 1, according to the district. The higher wage offer means that employees like bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers will start their job at an hourly rate that is 10 percent higher on average than previous starting wages, according to GCS.
The Jobs Offered include:
Effective July 1, 2021
- Bus Driver
- Bus Aide
- Custodian
- Food Service
The district included that employees working more than 30 hours a week will qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and various other benefits.
The address for the event is 901 Woodruff Rd. The job fair will take place from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, according to GCS.
The district says that any applicant that is not vaccinated is encouraged to wear a mask at the event.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim of deadly Laurens County stabbing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.